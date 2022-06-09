Procházka Responds To St-Pierre’s Title Backing: “That’s A Huge Honor”

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiří Procházka has responded to high praise from legendary former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre.

In just two Octagon appearances, Procházka has established himself as one of the most threatening standup fighters in the UFC, as well as one of the most entertaining names on the roster.

In doing so, he’s enhanced what was already a firm reputation as a knockout artist prior to stepping on MMA’s biggest stage with a pair of brutal KOs against former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

As well as impressing the fans and, judging by his upcoming title shot, the UFC bigwigs, Procházka has also caught the eye of St-Pierre. During an exclusive interview with MMA News, the Canadian great touted the surging Czech Republic native as a “future world champion.”

“I’m curious to see him compete more. But he’s very impressive. I think he’s going to be the future world champion,” St-Pierre predicted to MMA News.

Like GSP, Procházka looks to embody the spirit of a samurai and enjoys a strict following of the Bushido code. Receiving praise from not only a UFC legend, but one who represents a similar philosophy as him, has clearly meant a lot for “Denisa.”

Procházka Responds To “Warrior” St-Pierre

At UFC 275 media day on Wednesday, which came ahead of Procházka’s championship opportunity versus light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira this Saturday in Singapore, Procházka addressed St-Pierre’s remarks.

Having recently read GSP’s praise, the 29-year-old admitted that such a high endorsement was an “honor” for him. Procházka went on to return the favor, giving the former welterweight and middleweight titleholder credit for his remarkable work ethic.

“That’s a huge honor. I read that yesterday. I have to say: He is a true warrior. Because he is still working. He’s not fighting active, but he’s still working because he loves it. I understand. I love that. I love the fighting, and it’s a big honor for me.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

While St-Pierre didn’t provide a timeframe for his ‘future champion’ prediction, Procházka will look to prove the Canadian right as soon as June 11, when he’ll look to secure his place on the light heavyweight throne in what will be just his third walk to the Octagon.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre’s assessment? Is Jiří Procházka destined to be a UFC champion?