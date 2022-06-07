Procházka: I Have To Change My Style Against Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiří Procházka has admitted that he’ll be adjusting his style to deal with the unique threat of Glover Teixeira.

In just two UFC appearances, Procházka has established himself as the number one contender and secured a meeting in the cage with the champion. At UFC 275, the Czech star will feature in his first pay-per-view headliner, during which he’ll look to dethrone the Brazilian veteran.

In reaching the UFC, Procházka developed a reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal knockout artists. That was only enhanced when he entered the Octagon, with Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes both feeling the wild and dangerous nature of the 29-year-old’s standup game.

But if his latest comments are to be believed, we may be seeing a different “Denisa” entering the cage next month.

Procházka: I’ve Drilled My Weakness Ahead Of Teixeira Challenge

During a recent virtual UFC 275 press conference, Procházka, whose title credentials were backed by the great Georges St-Pierre in an interview with MMA News last month, answered questions alongside his third UFC opponent.

When asked whether he’d be retaining the wild and unpredictable style that has secured him 25 knockouts in 28 fights, most recently via spinning back elbow in the UFC Vegas 25 headliner, Procházka revealed that he’s acknowledged certain adjustments that must be made to his game if he is to dethrone Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Teixeira.

“No, (I will not fight with the same style). Because I think my last style in my last fight was changed, because I have to change this style… especially in the ground game, especially in the wrestling,” said Procházka. “That’s why I drilled that with Henry (Cejudo)… (and) back in Czech Republic with my coaches. Everybody knows my strong weapon, and my weakest weakness.

“So, that’s why I start to drill that, that’s why I start to prepare dangerous techniques in that, and I believe in myself in that much, much more than ever,” added Procházka. “I’m glad for that, to have an opponent like Glover. He’s given me the opportunity to prepare myself in these styles, to be better than ever.”

While we may not be seeing quite the same “Denisa” as we witnessed in his first two UFC outings, his fans will be hoping to see an evolved Jiří Procházka who is capable of withstanding the grappling pedigree of Teixeira. By the sounds of it, the Czech star is confident he can do so.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 275, Jiří Procházka or Glover Teixeira?