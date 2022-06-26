MMA Twitter Reacts to Rakhmonov Submitting Magny At UFC Vegas 57

Shavkat Rakhmonov passed his toughest test yet with flying colors after securing a submission victory over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57 tonight.
Rakhmonov asserted his dominance from round one, where a Magny slip saw the Kazakh gain top control and land some heavy ground and pound. Then after getting an early takedown in round two, Rakhmonov once again controlled Magny from on top, before sinking in a guillotine choke that forced Magny to tap with just seconds left in the round.
Rakhmonov has now finished all sixteen of his career opponents. The 27-year-old has earned four victories since making his UFC debut in October 2020, including wins against Alex Oliveira, Michael Prazeres, and Carlston Harris.
This was Shavkat Rakhmonov’s fourth UFC win in a row.
