MMA Twitter Reacts to Rakhmonov Submitting Magny At UFC Vegas 57

Shavkat Rakhmonov passed his toughest test yet with flying colors after securing a submission victory over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57 tonight.

Rakhmonov asserted his dominance from round one, where a Magny slip saw the Kazakh gain top control and land some heavy ground and pound. Then after getting an early takedown in round two, Rakhmonov once again controlled Magny from on top, before sinking in a guillotine choke that forced Magny to tap with just seconds left in the round.

Rakhmonov has now finished all sixteen of his career opponents. The 27-year-old has earned four victories since making his UFC debut in October 2020, including wins against Alex Oliveira, Michael Prazeres, and Carlston Harris.

You can catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

Still undefeated with a 100% finish rate, all aboard the @Rakhmonov1994 hype train 🚂 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/ZTO6cGnw2w — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022

This was Shavkat Rakhmonov’s fourth UFC win in a row.

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Rakhmonov’s victory over Magny at UFC Vegas 57.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is for real . I was shocked how good he was in all positions when training with ! #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022

Rahkmonov is a problem — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 26, 2022

Wow 2 seconds ! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

That man is damn good 🔥 #UFCVegas57 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 26, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a generational talent. Don't know when, where or against who but he's a future champion. #UFCVegas57 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 26, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov for the UFC welterweight title next year is going to be fucking awesome. #UFCVegas57 — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) June 26, 2022

Big test for Rakhmonov and boy did he pass it with flying colors. He calls out Wonderboy Thompson afterward. #UFCVegas57 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 26, 2022

16 fights. 16 wins. 16 finishes.



Shavkat Rakhmonov is the truth. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 26, 2022

Shavkat is a problem!! #UFCVegas57 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 26, 2022

Magny taps with two second remaining in the second round.



16 wins, 16 finishes for Rakhmonov.



Believe the hype. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 26, 2022

With how one-sided that performance was tonight, I'd rather see Shavkat Rakhmonov fight a Top 5 welterweight #UFCVegas57 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 26, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov is an elite welterweight. Good lord. That's a monster right there.



He absolutely ran through him — CarlaTwoTimes, P4P #1 (@P4Stan) June 26, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a problem in the Welterweight Division. He’s amazing everywhere. I honestly don’t see anyone beating him besides Usman or Chimaev. Maybe Burns if he’s on the ground and can pull off a subs but highly doubt it. #UFCVegas57 — Matt Connors (@M_Connors50) June 26, 2022

