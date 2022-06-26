Rakhmonov Wonders If Magny Only Tapped To Avoid Further “Beating”

While the main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot stole the show to close out UFC Vegas 57, one of the night’s most impressive performances came courtesy of the co-main event.

Shavkat Rahkmonov has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising fighters in the UFC’s welterweight division since joining the promotion in 2020. He made short work of his first 3 UFC opponents, but many felt that his matchup with veteran Neil Magny in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 57 would be his first real test.

“The Haitian Sensation” was able to survive on his back and briefly looked for a leg lock at one point, but overall, the 34-year-old was largely dominated by Rakhmonov. The end came in the second round when “Nomad” locked up a late guillotine choke and forced a tap from Magny just seconds before the bell.

Rakhmonov was asked at the post-fight press conference if he had been aware of how much time was left and changed his approach to the choke, but the 27-year-old claims the tap was all on Magny.

(Zuffa LLC)

“Yeah, I had a good grip, I was confident in it, but since it was (only a little) time left, I was expecting Neil to defend it,” Rakhmonov said. “But maybe after two rounds of beating, he didn’t want to continue. But usually, with this grip, I need seven or eight seconds to put someone to sleep.”

“Nomad” picked up a Performance of the Night bonus for his work and improved his pro record to 17-0. Magny very nearly took the 27-year-old to the third round for the first time in the UFC, but so far no one in his career has managed to go the distance with him.

Rakhmonov was the UFC’s #15-ranked welterweight heading into this bout and called out former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his post-fight interview.

