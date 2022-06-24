Robbie Lawler Reacts To Being On UFC 276 Prelims

Robbie Lawler has offered up his reaction to being booked for the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) preliminary card.

Lawler will face off against Bryan Barberena on the UFC 276 preliminary card. This news might come as a shock to some longtime fight fans, as Lawler is one of the most recognized names in the history of the welterweight division, a former world champion, and one of the most exciting fighters to have ever entered the Octagon.

“Ruthless” has usually been featured in PPV spots for his fights the past several years for those very reasons. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Lawler offered his thoughts on being booked for the prelims this time around.

Although he admits he was surprised at first, Lawler actually views this as a good thing.

“I’m not going to lie: I was surprised,” Lawler said. “I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’ I get to get out of there earlier, which is nice. I wish they just put me first. Start the show and then get out. Maybe fly home.”

Lawler is currently looking to put together his first win streak since 2016. His last time out, Lawler ended a four-fight losing skid by stopping Nick Diaz back in September of last year. Now, he’ll take on 33-year-old veteran Barberena.

Barberena recently strung together back-to-back wins with victories over Darian Weeks and Matt Brown. His last Octagon appearance resulted in a split decision victory over Brown back in March.

Now, he’s hoping to make it three-straight win a win over a former world champion in Lawler.

UFC 276 goes down live on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2, 2022.

What do you think about Robbie Lawler fighting on the preliminary card of UFC 276? Do you think he should be on the PPV? Let us know in the comments!