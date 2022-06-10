Rogério Bontorin Out Of UFC 275 Due To “Weight Management Issues”

UFC 275 has lost a bout late in the day, with the main card clash between Rogério Bontorin and Manel Kape scrapped just a day before the pay-per-view.

#8-ranked flyweight Bontorin was looking to get back on track in Singapore at the expense of former Rizin champion Kape, whose two-fight win streak has seen him climb to #14 on the 125-pound ladder.

But ahead of the event’s weigh-ins, rumors began circulating that the fight may have been canceled, with the latest episode of Road To UFC displaying a four-fight main card, the absent pairing being that of the flyweights.

After reports emerged that the Brazilian had been taken to hospital early Friday morning, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn received confirmation from a UFC official that the fight is indeed off the card, with Bontorin suffering from “weight management issues.”

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape has been scrapped from the #UFC275 lineup due to "weight management issues" for Bontorin, a UFC PR official confirms to @MMAJunkie.



Tough blow to the PPV lineup. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 10, 2022

Bontorin has previously missed weight once in his six-fight UFC career, tipping the scales at 137 pounds ahead of his bantamweight bout with Matt Schnell last May.

According to a report from Combate’s Adriano Albuquerque and Evy Rodrigues, Bontorin was 4.5 pounds away from making weight when he began to experience kidney pain, resulting in his hospitalization.

It’s since been confirmed that the welterweight clash between Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews, originally set to open the prelims, has been elevated to the main card.

With the cancelation of Bontorin vs. Kape, the UFC 275 fight card is as follows:

Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiří Procházka (light heavyweight championship main event)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos (women’s flyweight championship co-main event)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Seungwoo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight)

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia (lightweight)

Kang Kyung-Ho vs. Dana Batgerel (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards (women’s featherweight)

Stay locked into MMA News this weekend for all your UFC 275 coverage!