Rogério Bontorin Released By UFC After Weight Miss, Fight Cancelation

UFC flyweight Rogério Bontorin’s time fighting in the Octagon has come to an abrupt conclusion as the promotion has reportedly released him.

The news of Bontorin’s release was first reported by UFC watchdog UFC Roster Watch on Twitter.

Bontorin was slated to face up-and-coming flyweight contender Manel Kape at UFC 275. But he badly missed weight and was transported to the hospital, forcing the promotion to cancel the fight.

Bontorin is now planning on a move to bantamweight for his next MMA venture.

Bontorin earned a shot in the UFC following a stint on Dana White‘s Contender Series. He earned a standing rear-naked choke submission in Round 2 against Gustavo Gabriel.

Bontorin would go on to earn wins over the likes of Matt Schnell and Raulian Paiva during his time in the UFC. Before getting a shot in the UFC, he enjoyed brief stints in Imortal FC and Brave CF.

Bontorin tested positive for a performance enhancer last June but it was later determined that it was due to a tainted supplement. He served a reduced suspension and later fought against Brandon Royval back in January.

Bontorin will look to revive his career at bantamweight and potentially sign with another top promotion later this year.

Are you surprised that the UFC opted to release Rogério Bontorin?