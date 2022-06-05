Rozenstruik Is “Kinda Confused” By Volkov Stoppage, Wants Quick Return

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is perplexed by referee Herb Dean‘s stoppage of his UFC Vegas 56 headliner against Alexander Volkov.

Rozenstruik and Volkov battled in a heavyweight clash in the UFC Vegas 56 main event. The two decorated strikers threw big combinations early on, with Volkov knocking down Rozenstruik with a flurry of punches before Dean stepped in and stopped the fight.

Volkov was awarded a TKO win in a bounce-back performance following a loss to Tom Aspinall earlier this year.

As Dean stopped the action, Rozenstruik bounced back to his feet and appeared to move well, prompting some controversy regarding the stoppage. In a post-fight social media post, Rozenstruik took to Twitter to address the fight.

(1/2) Hi everyone. I'm kinda confused on how the fight went and I'm disappointed that it was stopped. It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That's what we call a knockout. #UFCVegas56 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) June 5, 2022

“Hi everyone. I’m kinda confused on how the fight went and I’m disappointed that it was stopped,” Rozenstruik shared. “It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That’s what we call a knockout.”

In a follow-up tweet, Rozenstruik congratulated Volkov for the win and eyed a quick turnaround.

(2/2) Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you 'all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I've no noteable damage and I like to fight soon. #UFCVegas56 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) June 5, 2022

“Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes,” Rozenstruik said. “The stuff you ‘all wanted to see! Big up to [Volkov] for taking the fight. I’ve no noteable damage and I like to fight soon.”

Rozenstruik has now lost three of his last four fights against the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane, and now Volkov. His last win came against Augusto Sakai in a first-round knockout last June.

Rozenstruik is now in a tricky spot in the crowded heavyweight title picture. He’ll likely need to get on another winning streak to potentially earn a title shot in the future.

What did you think of the Jairzinho Rozenstruik/Alexander Volkov stoppage?