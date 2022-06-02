Ryan Hall Suffers Torn ACL, Targeting 2023 Return To The UFC

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall’s planned return to the Octagon will have to wait after revealing he recently tore his ACL.

Hall last fought last December at UFC 269, earning a unanimous decision win over Darrick Minner. He had planned on a return to the UFC later this year in an attempt to move closer to a spot in the rankings.

But Hall is now on the road to recovery after suffering a significant leg injury while training, and he’ll now have to postpone his return.

Hall announced that he recently underwent ACL surgery in a post on his Instagram page.

“6th surgery in 14 months today. Not sure who has my voodoo doll, but if they could stop stabbing it, I would really appreciate that,” Hall said. “Had just agreed to a fight on August 13th, but a bit of bad luck in training resulted in a complete tear of my ACL.

“Started the year really hoping to fight a bunch in 2022, as well as compete at ADCC, but with the recovery being what it is, that won’t be in the cards. I’m very grateful to have the best group of friends and family I could ever hope for supporting me during this time. I know that, with their help, I’ll be able to work hard and grow through the experience.

“Now that we’re on the other side of the procedure, can’t wait to get to work in rehab and be back better than ever in the early part of 2023.”

Before a first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria last July, Hall had been on a roll with four-straight wins. His victories came against the likes of Darren Elkins and BJ Penn after a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 22.

Hall will now look ahead to a return to the Octagon next year as he plans on fully recovering from his ACL tear.

Do you think Ryan Hall can get back to being a top-tier UFC featherweight?