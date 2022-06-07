Sean Brady Blasts ‘Scared’ Wonderboy Thompson For Dodging Fight

Sean Brady claims former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is “scared” to fight him.

Brady recently took to Twitter to hit out at “Wonderboy,” claiming the 39-year-old veteran recently turned down a fight with him. The No. 9-ranked welterweight claims it’s because Thompson is “scared.”

“@WonderboyMMA , @ufc told you to fight me. You flat out said, “no,” because you are scared. U can’t stay in the rankings refusing to fight ranked fighter. Step up let’s go!”

This isn’t the first time Brady has called out Thompson. Earlier this year, Brady opened up about trolls criticizing his decision to challenge the veteran because of the perception that it was an “easy” fight.

Brady is certainly trying to earn a big-name victory at the moment, as the undefeated 170-pounder, 10 years Thompson’s junior, holds an unblemished record of 15-0 in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

In his five bouts under the UFC’s banner, Brady owns victories over names such as Jake Mathews and Michael Chiesa. He’s also a proven finisher, with two of those victories in the UFC coming via submission.

As for Thompson, the karate specialist has faced off against the whose who of 170 pounds throughout his career. Thompson is a former welterweight title challenger and one of the best strikers the entire UFC roster has to offer.

Thompson is on a two-fight losing skid at the moment, dropping unanimous decisions to both Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

Should he share the Octagon with Brady, a potential win over a young prospect of his caliber would do wonders for his position in the division’s title picture.

