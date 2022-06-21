Sean O’Malley Says Move To Featherweight Is In His Master Plan

Sean O’Malley is laying out his best plans for his career.

Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the UFC bantamweight division and he has just recently broken the top fifteen. O’Malley has been notoriously slow and strategic with his UFC rise, purposely choosing fights and making his way up the division. Eventually, he looks to become the champion and feels that his first step toward that goal will be defeating his next opponent Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

O’Malley said recently in an interview with Canal Encarada on YouTube that he thinks he can knock out Munhoz, then beat the next man put in front of him, and then fight for a title in 2023. This is just the beginning of O’Malley’s grand plan. He explained his career goals from UFC champ all the way to greatest combat sports star ever.

“Ideally, if I could pick how it plays out, you know, I’m eventually gonna go up to 45. I think before I do that I have to become the champ bantamweight champion, has to be done. I think I will once I’m bantamweight champion I’ll deserve and earn a title shot at 45. I believe I can become double champ,” O’Malley explained.

“Then I do think in the future, you know, Gervonta Davis sounds like a big fight for me. I would love to go over to the boxing world. I know people love it, they hate it. They don’t want to talk about it. ‘MMA never beats boxers,’ but I’m in the entertainment business and I believe in my skills and I truly think that in four or five years, if I’m the double champ, or if I’ve been the (bantamweight champion), I’ve been the featherweight champion, and Gervonta Davis is still a superstar, there’s no reason I can’t go over there and perform for the fans in boxing and put his lights out, too, and become the biggest combat sports athlete in the world.”

O’Malley is currently sitting in the number 13 spot in the rankings. His opponent Munhoz is ranked 10. If O’Malley gets the win he has a chance of breaking the top ten, and as one of the more notable fighters on the roster in terms of fan recognition, he may be able to work his way up to the top five quickly. Perhaps his lofty plan is obtainable if he continues to win.

What do you think of O’Malley’s plan to be a double champion in the UFC?