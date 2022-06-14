Sean O’Malley Turns In Early Prediction For Vera vs. Cruz

Sean O’Malley believes Dominick Cruz will be too fast and is simply better than his former foe Marlon Vera ahead of their clash in August.

Cruz and Vera are reportedly slated to meet inside the Octagon at the UFC‘s August 13 show. Currently, Cruz is the No. 8-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, riding a two-fight win streak. As for Vera, a three-fight win streak has him listed as the No. 5-ranked 135-pounder in the UFC.

One man who knows Vera very well is top bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley, whose first and only loss in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career came from Vera. Speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley broke down Cruz vs. Vera.

O’Malley believes that Cruz, the former king of the UFC’s bantamweight division, will prove too fast for Vera. He also believes “The Dominator” is simply better than the Ecuadorian contender.

“When José (Aldo) fought ‘Chito,’ I said, ‘I think José wins that fight,’” O’Malley said (via MMA Junkie). “When Chito fought Frankie (Edgar), I said, ‘I think Chito wins that fight.’ Chito fought Rob (Font), I think I said, ‘Chito wins that fight.’ Chito vs. Dom (Cruz), I think Dom wins.

“I just think Dom’s gonna be a little bit too fast, just a little bit better than Chito. But, with that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Chito won, but I do think Dom’s gonna take that.”

As for O’Malley, the No. 13-ranked bantamweight returns at UFC 276 on July 2 against Pedro Munhoz. A potential win over Munhoz could land O’Malley inside the top 10, leading to a possible clash with Cruz or Vera down the road.

What do you make of Sean O’Malley saying Cruz is better than his former opponent, Vera? Let us know in the comments section below!