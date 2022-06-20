Sean O’Malley Responds To Adrian Yanez’s UFC Austin Callout

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley is open to a future fight with fellow up-and-comer Adrian Yanez following Yanez’s win at UFC Austin.

O’Malley is slated to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2nd. It is one of the toughest tests of his young career after fighting a few lower-level opponents since a loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

Yanez earned a first-round knockout over Tony Kelley at UFC Austin this past weekend. He and O’Malley are both on the hunt for bantamweight contention after recent winning streaks.

O’Malley first expressed interest in a potential fight with Yanez following Yanez’s win over Davey Grant last November. After another impressive showing from Yanez, O’Malley responded to Yanez’s post-fight callout on the TimboSugarShow podcast.

“Adrian Yanez has sick boxing,” O’Malley said. “I think Tony Kelley said he’s a wannabe Masvidal. He definitely has that similar Masvidal style, kinda looks like him too… but he has sick boxing. He’s fun as fuck to watch, has a bunch of good finishes, called me out after the fight.

“That’s a fight that definitely will happen in the future, that’s a sick fuckin’ fight.”

O’Malley went on to clarify that a fight with Yanez may not happen right away if he can get past Munhoz.

“I’m gonna beat Pedro and then I’m gonna fight someone in the top, probably 7?” O’Malley said.

As of the writing of this story, Yanez has yet to crack the Top 15 in the UFC bantamweight division. However, he may be on his way to a spot in the rankings with another win.

O’Malley is listed at No. 13 in the latest UFC rankings (as of 06/20).

O’Malley and Yanez may be on different paths for their next UFC appearances, but a fight between the two dynamic strikers may happen sooner rather than later.

Do you want to see Adrian Yanez fight Sean O’Malley soon?