Sean O’Malley Says He Could “Submit Khabib” And Still Have Detractors

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley thinks his detractors will always have something to say even if he wins a title.

O’Malley is set to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 this Saturday. He has won three-straight fights over the likes of Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.

Despite his recent successes, O’Malley still deals with his fair share of criticism. One point of discussion has been O’Malley’s slow, methodical rise towards the top of the bantamweight division. Except for Marlon Vera, he’s fought less-than-stellar competition in the Octagon.

But ahead of arguably the toughest fight of his career to date, O’Malley knows that the haters will be ready to comment win-or-lose at UFC 276.

During his UFC 276 pre-fight press conference, O’Malley explained how his haters would stop at nothing to downplay his accomplishments.

“I could submit Khabib and people would be like ‘yeah but..’. They’d say something,” O’Malley said. “So I pay no attention to what the negative fans say, it doesn’t matter to me. Yes, I’ll go out there and finish Pedro but they’ll say ‘yeah but…’ so it doesn’t matter.”

O’Malley’s haters haven’t had a lot to comment on during his MMA career. His loss to Vera is the lone blemish on his record after earning a shot in the UFC via Dana White‘s Contender Series.

O’Malley will look to earn his fourth-straight win and move one step closer to the bantamweight title picture this weekend, but he may have to deal with more naysayers as success comes.

