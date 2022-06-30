Sean Strickland Explains Why Alex Pereira Isn’t Really A Good Striker

Despite his kickboxing success, UFC middleweight Alex Pereira’s striking isn’t something that Sean Strickland is worried about ahead of UFC 276.

Strickland is set to face Pereira in a No. 1 contender matchup on the UFC 276 main card. The winner will more than likely get the next middleweight title shot against the Israel Adesanya/Jared Cannonier winner.

Strickland is never afraid to speak his mind, at times to a fault, about various topics in and out of MMA. He also isn’t afraid to downplay the skills of his opponents.

Strickland: Pereira Isn’t Skilled, Just Tall

Alex Pereira

During his UFC 276 pre-fight media day, Strickland explained why he feels Pereira’s striking is overrated.

“He’s not even a good striker, bro. Like what is Pereira [imitates weak striking]? Like, f*ck dude. The only reason you can do it is ’cause you’re f*cking tall,” Strickland said of Pereira. “You’re genetically gifted. If you were a normal-sized f*cking human being, you wouldn’t even f*cking be here. Your style sucks.”

Pereira is the only fighter to finish Adesanya in any fighting discipline, defeating him twice in Glory. He has earned wins over Andreas Michailidis and Bruno Silva before earning the matchup against Strickland.

Strickland has been on a roll since making the move from welterweight to middleweight. He’s won six-straight fights overall and has earned wins over Jack Hermansson and Uriah Hall.

Strickland and Pereira is expected to be one of the most intriguing matchups at UFC 276, and Strickland isn’t concerned about standing up with one of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports.

