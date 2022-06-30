Sean Strickland On Reaction To Presser Inclusion: “Don’t Say Anything Racist”

Sean Strickland will be very mindful of what he says during the UFC 276 press conference.

Strickland has caught a lot of flak in recent weeks for some of the comments he has made to both media, and on social media. However, despite this, he was recently informed he’ll be part of the UFC 276 press conference this week.

Although he has been informed he can’t curse, speaking at a media scrum, Strickland noted he needs to be mindful to “don’t say anything racist.”

“Ah, man, fuck, ‘Don’t say anything homophobic, racist.’ Like, there’s a lot of boxes that I gotta fucking check, you know? You guys all fucking know me. That’s not who I am. I just start talking and next thing I know I’m making fun of the fucking Mazda kid with the fucking anime addiction [media member].

“I can’t fucking help it, dude. Fuck man… I just can’t say anything fucked up. And if I do, you guys, you gotta give me a pass — I’m white trash, dropped out of high school, I’m not quite socialized, I don’t get out much.”

Strickland is currently the No. 4-ranked middleweight in the UFC. He’ll face off against Alex Pereira on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card. Currently, Strickland is on a six-fight win streak, and with a win over Pereira, he could very well secure his ticket for a middleweight title fight.

The middleweight title will be up for grabs in the UFC 276 main event when Israel Adesanya defends the throne against Jared Cannonier.

What do you make of Sean Strickland and his controversial comments? Sound off in the comments section below!