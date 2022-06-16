Strickland Gives NSFW Reason Why Adesanya Is A ‘Classless’ Champion

Sean Strickland, who is no stranger to making controversial comments, has taken a shot at UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Strickland was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he took aim at Adesanya’s love for anime. The middleweight contender said he likes Adesanya, but joked that he gets off on the cartoons.

“He might be the champ, but by July 2nd, he might not be the champ anymore. No man, I like Izzy. Besides the anime, I like Izzy. He’s a tough motherf***er. Besides the anime, the guy probably jerks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have jerked off to cartoons once in your life. Don’t f***ing lie to me. That needs to be said.”

Strickland is currently on a roll in the 185-pound division, riding a six-fight win streak at the moment. He’s the No. 4-ranked middleweight in the UFC and is slated to face off against Alex Pereira at UFC 277 on July 30.

With a potential win, Strickland could find himself competing for the title soon, likely meaning a bout with “Stylebender.”

This isn’t the first time Strickland has fired a shot at Adesanya. In the past, he has accused Adesanya of steroid use, though the champion has never failed a drug test.

Adesanya currently reigns as the champion of the middleweight division. He captured the undisputed 185-pound throne by toppling Robert Whittaker in dominant fashion back in October of 2019.

Since, he has successfully retained the title four times. He’s currently slated for his fifth title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2 live on pay-per-view (PPV).

