Burgos vs. Jourdain Confirmed For UFC Long Island On July 16

A featherweight banger between Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain will go down at UFC Long Island on July 16.

Multiple sources confirmed the planned booking to Cageside Press’ Alex Behunin last month, with UFC 276 being reported as the targeted date. On Thursday, Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff confirmed that the matchup will take place in New York two weeks after International Fight Week.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Burgos wrote, “And we’re back.”

Burgos (14-2), who is currently ranked #14 at 145 pounds, is rarely, if ever, in a boring fight. Despite being 1-2 across his last three appearances, “Hurricane” never fails to entertain, even in defeat.

After going 6-1 in his first seven Octagon outings, a run of form that included wins against Cub Swanson and Makwan Amirkhani, and a sole defeat to now-top-five contender Calvin Kattar, Burgos fell to consecutive losses for the first time in his professional career. Following a narrow defeat to Josh Emmett in one of 2020’s Fight of the Year contenders, a knockout loss to Edson Barboza, remembered for the freakish nature of the KO, made it back-to-back setbacks.

In yet another entertaining three-round war, Burgos returned to the win column last time out at UFC 268, outpointing fellow fan favorite Billy Quarantillo. In the 31-year-old’s way of a two-fight win streak could be Jourdain (13-4-1).

After an underwhelming start to his UFC career, which saw him go 2-3-1 in his first six appearances, Jourdain has hit his best form yet, winning two in a row inside the Octagon for the first time. Having rebounded with an emphatic decision victory over Andre Ewell last December, the Canadian opened his 2022 account with an impressive first-round submission triumph against 12-fight UFC vet Lando Vannata at UFC Vegas 52 last month.

While Burgos will be looking to maintain his place on the featherweight ladder on July 16, Jourdain will be hoping to add a number next to his name. Although they may have different goals for UFC Long Island, both will be targeting another memorable contest, and perhaps one that will be worthy of a $50,000 FOTN bonus.

The fights currently expected to take place on the UFC Long Island card are as follows:

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight main event)

Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez (flyweight)

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Ricky Simón vs. Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Brianna Fortino (women’s strawweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov (featherweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC Long Island, Shane Burgos or Charles Jourdain?