Rakhmonov Adds Two Other Names To Callout List Alongside Thompson

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has a pair of big names in mind to go along with Stephen Thompson for his next fight.

Rakhmonov earned arguably the most impressive win of his career over Neil Magny in the UFC Vegas 57 co-headliner. He has quickly risen into the welterweight title picture on a similar run as Khamzat Chimaev, but he hasn’t received nearly the amount of attention like him.

Following his victory over Magny, Rakhmonov has big plans for his expected return to the Octagon later this year.

During his UFC Vegas 57 post-fight press conference, Rakhmonov revealed what he wants next for his next UFC test.

“As always, I’m not gonna rush,” Rakhmonov said. “I’m gonna take my time, rest, and then assess everything with my team. But the names I want to face (are) Stephen Thompson, Nick Diaz, [Jorge] Masvidal, let’s go.”

Thompson, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, does not have a fight booked. He has lost back-to-back fights and a matchup with Rakhmonov could prove difficult for the 39-year-old.

Nick Diaz is planning a potential return to the Octagon later this year, despite UFC president Dana White‘s voice concerns about him fighting again. He returned at UFC 266 last year against Robbie Lawler.

A fight with Masvidal could also make a lot of sense for Rakhmonov. Masvidal has lost three straight but remains one of the biggest stars in the UFC. Depending on how his current legal issues play out, Masvidal could be ready by the end of the year.

Rakhmonov is looking to etch his name into the 170lb title conversation and a win over a top name like Thompson, Diaz, or Masvidal could propel him to a shot at the belt.

Who do you think Shavkat Rakhmonov should fight next after his win over Neil Magny?