Shavkat Rakhmonov: Neil Magny Had No Choice But To Accept Fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov claims Neil Magny had no choice but to accept a fight with him.

Rakhmonov spoke at a media day ahead of his co-main event meeting with Magny at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas this weekend. During the presser, Rakhmonov suggested that Magny kind of put himself into a corner accepting a fight with him.

Magny said he was ready to face anyone, but once a fight with Rakhmonov was offered, Rakhmonov said Magny took some time to accept it. Granted, he did ultimately accept it.

“He had to accept the fight because he was the one who said he was ready to fight anyone. And it took some time for him to accept it, but he did.”

Rakhmonov is one of the top prospects at welterweight at the moment. The 27-year-old is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with an unblemished record of 15-0. Since making his debut in the UFC in 2020, Rakhmonov has finished all of his opponents.

If he’s able to do the same against a veteran in Magny, it would certainly do wonders for his career. Magny, however, is currently the No. 10-ranked welterweight in the world, riding a two-fight win streak.

Magny has been competing in the UFC since 2013, sharing the Octagon with the best the division has had to offer over the years. This certainly wouldn’t be the first time he’s faced a young rising star.

And as for Rakhmonov, with a potential win against Magny, it will show he’s ready to take on the best the division has to offer.

