Georges St-Pierre: “Don’t Mistake My Kindness For Weakness”

Georges St-Pierre warns not to mistake his kindness for weakness.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight king was recently interviewed by Forbes and got to reflect on his fight career.

St-Pierre, while being known as one of the baddest men of all time at 170 pounds, or any weight class for that matter, is also regarded by fans as one of the humblest and kind stars the UFC has ever seen.

However, St-Pierre says there are two sides to him — very rude and very nice. He likes to be rude when he’s inside the cage.

“The tattoo on my chest means that there are two sides to me. I can be very rude and I can be very nice. I like to be rude when I fight.”

St-Pierre then pointed specifically to a “GSP Beast Mode” tattoo he has, explaining how, throughout his career, he drew inspiration from the lion. The animal is known as both King of the Jungle and king of beasts.

“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness,” St-Pierre says. “The beast in me is sleeping, not dead.”

Speaking to the other side of himself, St-Pierre also acknowledges that authenticity is a big part of his brand.

“Authenticity is very important for me. It’s something that I always stood for. I’ve never tried in my career to be someone that I am not—even if it’s for promotional purposes.”

St-Pierre retired from MMA as a double-champion and remains near or at the very top of the GOAT list of fans and pundits.

After considering returning for one last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in recent years, the Canadian legend opted to remain retired and remain focused on other ventures, which you can learn more about in the Forbes interview.

Where does Georges St-Pierre rank on your “nicest guys of MMA” list?