Stephen Thompson Firmly Rejects Sean Brady’s Callout

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has issued a seemingly final opinion on a fight with Sean Brady.

Thompson has been the target of Brady ever since Brady’s last win against Michael Chiesa last November. Both welterweights are waiting for their next opponents and Brady specifically called out the former 170lb title challenger for his next outing.

But Thompson has appeared less than enthused about a fight with Brady. He has explained why a fight with Brady doesn’t make sense despite Brady accusing him of dodging the matchup.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Thompson was asked about Brady and what he’s looking for in his next potential opponent.

“I think there are guys that wanna work their way up,” Thompson said. “It’s just the fact that the UFC’s gotta find the right guy. The right opponent for this next one. I know Sean Brady has called me out, but Sean Brady… I know exactly what he’s going to do. I don’t think it’s going to be fun for the fans because he’s just going to shoot, shoot, shoot. Which is understandable when you’re in a situation like mine. There are other guys out there. We just gotta make it happen.”

The 39-year-old Thompson is in a must-win scenario following back-to-back losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. His last win came against Geoff Neal in Dec. 2020 and his path towards a potential welterweight title shot is beginning to narrow.

Meanwhile, Brady was recently called out by Kevin Holland for a fight following his win at UFC Austin just weeks ago. It’s unclear as to whether or not the UFC will move forward with a potential fight between Brady and Holland.

Thompson has been a longtime callout target of Brady, but it appears that Thompson has issued a hard decline on Brady’s recent callout.

Who would you like to see Stephen Thompson fight next?