Suarez: I Can’t Imagine Fighting Like Namajunas Did In A Title Bout

Tatiana Suarez was not impressed with Rose Namajunas’ performance at UFC 274.

There is a new strawweight champion in town, although she isn’t exactly new to being the champ. Carla Esparza was able to re-capture the gold at UFC 274 when she defeated Rose Namajunas for the second time in her career. Many were surprised by the way the fight went down including one woman who might be looking at a title shot herself soon, Tatiana Suarez.

“I think she (Namajunas) maybe got like, anxiety or something out there,” Suarez told The Schmo in an interview. “Did they tell her to pick it up during the fight? I just feel like there was no urgency. Like, I can’t imagine being in a world title fight and doing that little, and then at the end of the round, being like, ‘I won that round.’ I would not be confident. I’d be like, ‘Did I win that round, did I lose that round?'”

Namajunas lost to Esparza by split decision although she had come into the bout as the favorite. Namajunas was riding a three-fight winning streak that included winning the title and a hard-fought title defense against Zhang Weili. Now it appears that it will be Esparza who is on to face Weili after she recently defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 275.

Suarez was barreling straight toward a title fight herself back in 2019 when she defeated Nina Nunes at UFC 238. Unfortunately for her, she was injured and has spent the last three years healing up.

Suarez was scheduled to face Roxanne Modafferi in her return in September for a flyweight bout but was injured again. She is hoping to return by the fall and with a few wins could possibly find herself back in the title picture. Suarez does in fact hold a win over the current champion Esparza.