Tatiana Suarez: Why Does Nick Diaz Think He Deserves To Fight Usman?

Tatiana Suarez has given her thoughts on the welterweight title picture.

The UFC welterweight division has been a topic of conversation lately. Champion Kamaru Usman is recovering from surgery on his hand and his return timetable is unclear. He was linked to a title fight with Leon Edwards but now a new name has been brought to the table, Nick Diaz.

Since Diaz threw his name into the hat of a title fight, many have weighed in on the possibility. Diaz is winless in his last four fights and in fact, has not won since 2001. Diaz does, however, have a large crowd following, but this alone may not grant him a title shot. Most recently, UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez decided to give her opinion on this topic when she was interviewed by The Schmo.

“I almost laughed. I don’t even really know what’s going on,” Suarez said. “Why? Like, why does he think he deserves it? There’s so many more (deserving contenders). I’d rather see Khamzat (Chimaev) versus Kamaru. I mean, he (Diaz) didn’t even win the fight (against Lawler)? I love the Diaz brothers, you gotta respect them, but I don’t think that he’s gonna beat Kamaru.”

Dana White recently confirmed that he has no interest in booking Diaz in a fight against Usman, in part due to concern for Diaz’s health if that bout were put together.

Suarez has been out of competition since 2019 when she defeated Nina Nunes and was most likely next in line for a title shot herself. Since she has been out of action for almost three years, she is sitting out of the rankings due to inactivity.

Despite this fact, she is still regarded as one of the best in the division and could be back in title contention with one or two more wins. Suarez is currently undefeated in her professional MMA career at 8-0.

Whom would you like to see Nick Diaz fight next if he returns to the Octagon?