Murphy Out Of UFC 276, Replacement Sought To Face Tate

Lauren Murphy has withdrawn from her UFC 276 flyweight bout against Miesha Tate.

The bad news was revealed during the UFC 276 broadcast, but as of this writing, no reason has been provided for Murphy withdrawing from the bout.

Tate came out of retirement last year, competing for the first time in nearly five years. She won in her return, defeating Marion Reneau in the third round of a July bout. Tate was later booked in a main event bout against Ketlen Vieira. She did not succeed in that appearance, losing via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of action.

All of Tate’s major fights as a pro have come at bantamweight. She was the 135-pound champ in 2016, securing a fifth-round submission win over Holly Holm to take the belt. She dropped the title later that year, as she was submitted by Amanda Nunes at UFC 200. Nunes went on to hold the belt for numerous years before recently dropping it to Julianna Peña.

As for Murphy, she challenged UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko last September, a fight that resulted in a fourth-round finish victory for the champ. The title fight was given to Murphy after a strong climb up the flyweight division, attaining five consecutive wins from 2019 to 2021.

UFC 276 will be headlined by Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier. The co-main event will see Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway battling in a trilogy featherweight championship bout.

MMA News will keep you updated on Miesha Tate’s status for UFC 276.