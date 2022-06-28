Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy Rescheduled To July 16

Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy has been rescheduled to UFC Long Island on July 16.

The change comes after Lauren Murphy had to withdraw from their UFC 276 bout due to contracting COVID-19.

Tate came out of retirement last year, competing for the first time in nearly five years. She won in her return, defeating Marion Reneau in the third round of a July bout. Tate was later booked in a main event bout against Ketlen Vieira. She did not succeed in that appearance, losing via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of action.

All of Tate’s major fights as a pro have come at bantamweight. She was the 135-pound champ in 2016, securing a fifth-round submission win over Holly Holm to take the belt. She dropped the title later that year, as she was submitted by Amanda Nunes at UFC 200. Nunes went on to hold the belt for numerous years before recently dropping it to Julianna Peña.

As for Murphy, she challenged UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko last September, a fight that resulted in a fourth-round finish victory for the champ. The title fight was given to Murphy after a strong climb up the flyweight division, attaining five consecutive wins from 2019 to 2021.

UFC Long Island will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

Who do you predict will win this flyweight bout between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy?