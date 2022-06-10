Teenage Boxer Dies After Amateur Tournament In Russia

A Russian boxer has died in the hospital due to an injury sustained while competing in an amateur tournament.

18-year-old Ibrahim Khasanov fought in the semifinal bout of a junior regional tournament in Chelyabinsk before suddenly feeling ill during the tournament’s award ceremony. He was tended to by on-site medical staff before being transported to the hospital for further care. Despite the best efforts of doctors, Khasanov died 6 days later.

A statement from the Chelyabinsk Boxing Federation on the Russian social media outlet VKontakte outlined the circumstances of the injury and subsequent passing of Khasanov.

“During the fight, a knockdown was recorded without a fall, and the referee resumed the fight. During the awards ceremony, the athlete became ill. Doctors provided first aid on the spot, then he was hospitalized. However, despite professional medical care, it was not possible to save Ibrahim.”

In the wake of Khasanov’s death, the Chelyabinsk Boxing Federation is currently investigating various parties involved in the tournament. Khasanov’s trainer, the referee for his semifinal fight, and the chairman overseeing the event’s judges have all apparently been suspended.

Local sports minister Oleskandr Hyrb shared his thoughts on the tragedy following the 18-year-old’s passing.

“The death of a young athlete is a great loss for his family, friends, and the entire boxing community,” Hryb said. “I express my condolences to the family and friends of Ibrahim Khasanov. The Ministry will provide all the necessary support to the athlete’s family.”

Sadly, Khasanov’s death isn’t the only recent loss in the boxing world.

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi was fighting for the WBF African lightweight title against Siphesihle Mntungwa when he suddenly walked to a corner and began punching the air. He later died of internal bleeding related to a brain injury after being rushed to the hospital.

