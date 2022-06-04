Teixeira: It’s Sad That Fighters Like Procházka & I Aren’t More Appreciated

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira doesn’t believe that respectful fighters like himself and upcoming challenger Jiří Procházka get the appreciation that they deserve.

While the likes of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have brought us some animosity-fueled build-ups in recent times, not to mention the constant barrage that Conor McGregor always sends his opponents’ way before a fight, there are some UFC stars who prefer to do things in a respectful manner.

One of those athletes is 205-pound king Teixeira. At UFC 267 last October, relations were more than cordial between him and then-champion Jan Blachowicz. Having dethroned the Polish powerhouse in Abu Dhabi, the Brazilian will now look to set an example as a titleholder when he returns to defend the belt against top contender Procházka at UFC 275 next month.

Like Teixeira, “Denisa” embodies the respectful spirit of martial arts, choosing to let his weapons do the talking inside the cage rather than his mouth pre-fight.

While many would probably acknowledge that be the more appropriate attitude, Teixeira still believes that his approach, like Procházka’s, leads to him being under-appreciated, with the trash-talking fighters receiving more acclaim.

Teixeira: We Should Be More Appreciated Than Those Who Fight For The Cameras

During a recent virtual press conference ahead of the UFC 275 card, which is scheduled for Singapore on June 11, Teixeira assessed his opponent’s style.

After branding Procházka as part of the “new generation” of fighters, the Brazilian suggested that while he and the challenger will leave everything inside the Octagon for the fans’ entertainment, it’s often not enough to draw the appropriate respect and appreciation.

“Jiří is the new generation. He brings a different style. The improvement of these guys, they’re coming up right now. The competition makes you better,” said Teixeira. “And these are the guys that take risks. I’m a guy to take a risk. We put on exciting fights. It’s very sad, to be honest, to see guys like, the way we talk, and we don’t sell as much because it’s very martial arts — very, very respectful.

“But the way we fight is we put everything on the line. You see the way the guys fight, you see the way I fight. I have the most finishes in UFC history in light heavyweight,” added Teixeira. “Losing or winning, I’m over there bleeding and fighting. That’s the style we bring.”

Teixeira went on to suggest that while he bleeds in the name of competition and mixed martial arts, the camera-loving fighters often don’t deliver when they swap the microphone for the gloves.

For that reason, the light heavyweight champ finds it upsetting when those kinds of names receive more recognition.

“People always say — nothing really bothers me, because I’m just happy with where I am, but those kind of things, it’s like, upsetting a little bit,” admitted Teixeira. “Those kind of fighters, they are the ones who should be more appreciated rather than (the ones who) make chaos and (play up) to the cameras, and when it comes to the fights, they throw jabs from distance.”

Teixeira and Procházka will look to give an example of how a respectful build-up can lead to a memorable war inside the cage when they share the Octagon in Singapore. It’s perhaps fitting that the pair are headlining the UFC’s first-ever Asian-held pay-per-view given that the region embodies the humble and gracious nature of martial arts.

Do you agree with Glover Teixeira? Should respectful fighters be appreciated more than trash-talkers?