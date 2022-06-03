AEW Champion Thunder Rosa Interested In MMA Return

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) professional wrestling champion Thunder Rosa is interested in returning to mixed martial arts (MMA).

Rosa is a veteran of the professional wrestling world, having competed in the industry since 2014.

She has competed for some of the most prominent promotions in the business; such as Lucha Underground, Ring Of Honor, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), IMPACT Wrestling, and, of course, AEW.

Currently, Rosa reigns as the AEW Women’s Champion. Recently, she spoke to the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. The AEW Women’s Champ revealed that she was actually offered a return to MMA recently.

“Actually, I was offered another cage match, a real one, an MMA match. And I’m like ‘I think I can still do it’ …

“But I’m going to take my time on this one, because MMA is something not to play with, and I have a lot of respect for those who stand in the cage.

“If I do it, you guys will know, because I’m probably gonna announce it on my taco vlog as I’m eating tacos.”

Rosa, real name Melissa Cervantes, has one professional MMA fight under her belt. She competed in a strawweight contest against Nadine Mandiau under the Combate Americas banner in 2019.

Although she came up on the wrong side of a decision, Rosa went all three rounds with Cervantes. It will be interesting to see if she ultimately gets back into the cage in the near future.

What do you think about Thunder Rosa potentially returning to MMA competition? Sound off in the comments!

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.