Tito Ortiz Has House Burglarized, “Welcome To Biden’s America”

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz’s house was burglarized and had a safe stolen, according to Huntington Beach police.

On Friday, Ortiz was away from his house when the unidentified perpetrators gained access by breaking a window on the residence’s balcony. Police say the house was “ransacked” when they responded to the scene.

A few of Ortiz’s neighbors are having their surveillance cameras reviewed in hopes of catching the alleged robbers.

“Welcome to Biden’s America,” Ortiz said in a statement to TMZ. “Beware, it’s going to get worse.”

Ortiz returned to combat sports last September against Anderson Silva in a boxing match, losing via first-round knockout. He hasn’t fought since but called out Logan Paul in a social media post following the defeat.

Ortiz is regarded by many as one of the greatest light heavyweights in UFC history. He won the light heavyweight title at UFC 25 against Wanderlei Silva before picking up wins over the likes of Ken Shamrock, Forrest Griffin, Patrick Cote, and Vitor Belfort.

Ortiz has teased a return to MMA by the end of the year, but nothing is reportedly in the works or has materialized to date.

The investigation into the alleged robbery of Ortiz’s home is ongoing.

