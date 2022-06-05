Tito Ortiz Names His Favorite Fighter To Watch Right Now

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has revealed his favorite fighter to watch compete today.

Ortiz was recently interviewed by Helen Yee and asked about his favorite fighter to watch compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) right now. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” named top-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler as his pick.

“One of my favorite ones to watch right now? I’d have to say Michael Chandler,” Ortiz said. “The turnaround he’s done in his career has just been amazing.

“It shows that hard work really does pay off. The knockout he did against Tony, I was just like, ‘Wow, Ferguson’s never been knocked out like that.’

“But he got caught with a good straight up-kick, and it kinda scared me. Everyone’s cheering and screaming, I stood up and was like, ‘Oh my God, is he okay?’ He was out for a minute… That’s scary.”

Chandler is certainly a great pick. “Iron” is currently riding high off one of the greatest knockout victories in the history of the UFC. He knocked out Tony Ferguson in the second round of their UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) match up.

A front kick to the face nailed Ferguson perfectly, rendering him unconscious for the first time in his career. Chandler, a relative UFC newcomer and already former lightweight title challenger, ended a two-fight losing skid with the win.

As for Ortiz himself, he’s gearing up for a promised MMA return before the end of the year. Ortiz teased he’s already in talks with an unnamed promotion about his comeback fight, but no opponent has been named as of this writing.

What do you think about Tito Ortiz picking Michael Chandler as his favorite fighter to watch in MMA today?