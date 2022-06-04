Tony Ferguson Confident He’d Upend Charles Oliveira With “Real” Camp

Tony Ferguson thinks he would get the better of top lightweight contender Charles Oliveira if they were to cross paths again.

Ferguson is on a four-fight losing skid that has included losses to Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and most recently Michael Chandler. He is in search of a new team as he looks to get back on track in his MMA career.

Ferguson fell to Oliveira via a unanimous decision at UFC 256. A win over Oliveira would’ve put him right back in the thick of things in the lightweight title picture.

In reply to a fan’s recent question on Twitter about whether an Oliveira rematch or a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov would be a tougher challenge, Ferguson assessed why he feels he fell short against Oliveira.

Nothing personal, but I really didn’t train anything for Charles. 📠 He’s A Good kid who needed a boost. I’ll see him again. Any of them & with real training I win. Khabibi on the other hand would be a fun one the fans would like. 💯 pic.twitter.com/vTKnG0wQNb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 3, 2022

“Nothing personal, but I really didn’t train anything for Charles,” Ferguson admitted. “He’s A Good kid who needed a boost. I’ll see him again. Any of them & with real training I win. Khabibi on the other hand would be a fun one the fans would like.”

Ferguson didn’t elaborate on his training conditions before the Oliveira fight, but he certainly feels he wasn’t in peak condition.

Following his recent knockout loss to Chandler at UFC 274, Ferguson sounded optimistic regarding his UFC future. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 back in Aug. 2019.

As for Oliveira, he’s now the top lightweight contender after defeating Gaethje at UFC 274. He was forced to vacate the title due to missing championship weight.

Ferguson wants to run it back with Oliveira and recently declined an offer from Oliveira to train together. Regardless of how some may feel about Ferguson’s claims, he’s certainly not lacking confidence ahead of his eventual return to the Octagon.

Do you think Tony Ferguson could beat Charles Oliveira in a rematch?