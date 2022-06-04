Saturday, June 4, 2022
MMA Twitter Reacts To Tony Gravely’s Brutal KO At UFC Vegas 56

By Curtis Calhoun
Tony Gravely
UFC Vegas 56
UFC bantamweight Tony Gravely earned arguably the best highlight of his career with a wild knockout of Johnny Munoz.

Gravely and Munoz helped reel in the action on the UFC Vegas 56 prelims. Following an exchange at the edge of the cage, Gravely threw a perfectly-timed uppercut that caught Munoz and put him to sleep.

Watch Gravely’s finish below.

Gravely has now won back-to-back fights after a loss to Nate Maness last September. He earned a shot in UFC following an impressive performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019.

UFC fighters and pundits had a lot to say about Gravely’s victory.

Gravely has now won four of his last five UFC fights and moves one step closer to a potential spot in the bantamweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 56 is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

What is your reaction to Tony Gravely’s knockout?

