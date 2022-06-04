MMA Twitter Reacts To Tony Gravely’s Brutal KO At UFC Vegas 56

UFC bantamweight Tony Gravely earned arguably the best highlight of his career with a wild knockout of Johnny Munoz.
Gravely and Munoz helped reel in the action on the UFC Vegas 56 prelims. Following an exchange at the edge of the cage, Gravely threw a perfectly-timed uppercut that caught Munoz and put him to sleep.
Watch Gravely’s finish below.
Gravely has now won back-to-back fights after a loss to Nate Maness last September. He earned a shot in UFC following an impressive performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019.
UFC fighters and pundits had a lot to say about Gravely’s victory.
Gravely has now won four of his last five UFC fights and moves one step closer to a potential spot in the bantamweight rankings.
UFC Vegas 56 is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
What is your reaction to Tony Gravely’s knockout?