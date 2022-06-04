MMA Twitter Reacts To Tony Gravely’s Brutal KO At UFC Vegas 56

UFC bantamweight Tony Gravely earned arguably the best highlight of his career with a wild knockout of Johnny Munoz.

Gravely and Munoz helped reel in the action on the UFC Vegas 56 prelims. Following an exchange at the edge of the cage, Gravely threw a perfectly-timed uppercut that caught Munoz and put him to sleep.

Watch Gravely’s finish below.

Gravely has now won back-to-back fights after a loss to Nate Maness last September. He earned a shot in UFC following an impressive performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019.

UFC fighters and pundits had a lot to say about Gravely’s victory.

France vs. Germany on UFC prelims and walkouts featured French hip hop and 99 Luftballons.



Tony Gravely's speech switched from killing a man, to talking sweet about his wife and team.



Fakhretdinov caused Michailidis' ear to explode.



Wholesome morning so far.



#UFCVegas56 — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) June 4, 2022

That finish absolutely deserves a bonus. Insane that Gravely was able to generate enough power in that small space, not to mention the timing of it. Insane KO. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 4, 2022

Hard not to be a fan of @tonygravely135 — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) June 4, 2022

Whoa chill out Tony — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2022

Always appreciate an uppercut KO #ufc — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) June 4, 2022

Gravely has now won four of his last five UFC fights and moves one step closer to a potential spot in the bantamweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 56 is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

