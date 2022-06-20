Tony Kelley Speaks Out After UFC Austin Loss: “F**k You, Haters”

UFC bantamweight Tony Kelley has spoken out following his knockout loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC Austin this past weekend.

Kelley made himself an adversary of many UFC fans following his controversial remarks while cornering UFC flyweight Andrea Lee last month. He was overheard referring to Lee’s opponent, Viviane Araújo, and her kind as “dirty f**king Brazilians”.

Kelley’s remarks caused quite the uproar from the fans as well as some of his UFC fighting colleagues. But, he denied any wrongdoing, citing ‘cancel culture’ as the reason for people being upset about his comments.

Despite his disappointing loss to Yanez, Kelley remains unaffected by his recently-grown base of haters.

In a recent Instagram post, Kelley hit back at his detractors following the first-round knockout loss.

“At the end of the day….it’s still F*** youuuu haterrsss

Who’s next ?!” Kelley posted. “Lot of context for what happened last night.. but shit it is what it is, you simple mfers couldn’t begin to understand.”

Before his loss to Yanez, Kelley earned back-to-back wins over Randy Costa and Ali AlQaisi. He made his UFC debut against Kai Kamaka III at UFC 252 following brief stints in Legacy FC and WFF.

Kelley will look to get back in the win column in his expected return to the Octagon later this year. While he’s rubbed a good portion of the UFC faithful the wrong way, he appears to be embracing the role of a heel following his recent comments.

