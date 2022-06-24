Top Rank Boxing Tops UFC In Weekend Cable Ratings

Top Rank Boxing got the better of the UFC in terms of ratings this past weekend.

Combat Sports reporter Kevin Iole took to Twitter and revealed that Top Rank outperformed the UFC in the ratings on Saturday. However, both events did well on their own overall, as Top Rank was rated number one in cable ratings, with the UFC right behind at two.

Top Rank was first and UFC was second in cable ratings on Saturday. It’s more proof if you give people good fights, they’ll watch. Demographics were very strong for both, too. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 21, 2022

Boxing offered a unified light heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr., while the UFC Fight Night event was headlined by a featherweight clash of Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett.

Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing has housed some of the biggest stars in the sport’s history; such as Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, and Floyd Mayweather. Today, their top names include the likes of Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

As for the UFC and Dana White, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has seemingly dominated the combat sports space in recent years given the sport’s growth in popularity.

Now, some of combat sport’s biggest starts in recent years have come from the UFC; such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Nate Diaz. While this past weekend was a big win for boxing, it will be interesting to see how things play out moving forward.

