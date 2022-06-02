Triller Reportedly Still Hasn’t Paid Sergey Kovalev, Other Fighters

Triller could be facing sanctions soon, as they reportedly still haven’t paid Sergey Kovalev, and other fighters.

According to a report from boxing insider Dan Rafael, Triller still owes money to its top performers from their TrillerVerz 5 show on May 14. Sergey Kovalev and Tervel Pulev are still owed their purses for their headlining clash.

Kovalev came out of a three-year hiatus to hand Pulev the first loss of his career via unanimous decision.

The two weren’t paid on fight night, with Triller Fight Club President David Tetreault asking for an extension, which was an agreed upon date of May 31.

However, Triller still missed the payment deadline. It should also be noted that Pulev’s brother, Kubrat, also hasn’t been paid for his fight, which took place in the co-headlining spot. His opponent, Jerry Forrest, has only been “partially paid.”

According to the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), Kovalev is due a purse of $500,000, Tervel Pulev $195,454, Kubrat Pulev $204,545 and Forrest $140,000.

However, each fighter’s respective deals also included side agreements where they would be paid even more money. Kovalev and Pulev’s promoters are now seeking interest on the due payments.

The CSAC are aware of the situation and “could take measures to suspend Triller from putting on events in the state.” This could be devastating for Triller, who only started up in 2020.

What do you think about Triller not yet having paid its fighters, and the potential sanctions they’re facing? Sound off in the comments!