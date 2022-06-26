Photo: Official Scorecards for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The main event of UFC Vegas 57 delivered on fan expectations, as lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot went to war in a bout that was rightfully named Fight of the Night. As entertaining as the action was, the fight’s decision drew a considerable amount of criticism online.

Gamrot earned identical 48-47 scorecards from all three judges, and the former KSW champion walked away with a unanimous decision win. The 31-year-old was able to draw on his five-round experience and do his best work later in the fight despite Tsarukyan winning the first two rounds fairly comfortably.

Many people online felt that the Armenian had done enough to win at least one more round to earn the decision. The fourth round appeared the most contentious, as Tsarukyan knocked Gamrot down with a spinning back fist but was also taken down twice.

The 25-year-old Tsarukyan was on a 5-fight win streak and was the favorite heading into this fight. Gamrot extended his own winning streak to 4 since losing his UFC debut in 2020, and he also handed Tsarukyan his first loss since the Armenian’s own UFC debut against Islam Makhachev in 2019.

The Polish fighter was the UFC’s #12-ranked lightweight heading into this fight and should expect a Top 10 matchup for his next bout.

What do you think of the judges’ scorecards for this fight? How did you have the fight scored?