Tyron Woodley Recalls Trademark Issue With Reigning UFC Champion

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has a bone to pick with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Woodley left the UFC last year following four-straight losses in the Octagon. He hasn’t fought in MMA since but has fought in back-to-back boxing matches against YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

Woodley remains a prominent presence despite his lack of recent fight activity, including podcast appearances and progression in his music career. He isn’t afraid to speak his mind, even when it comes to his former UFC colleagues.

During a recent episode of The Residency Podcast, Woodley took exception with Volkanovski plagiarizing his video blogs.

“I’m a trailblazer. I do everything first and everybody do it afterwards,” Woodley said. “I’m the first vlog, Champ Camp is the number one, still the best, but it’s the first one. Everybody went after me. The first MMA vlog is Champ Camp. And I dare somebody to use it. I had a UFC champion that decided to call his sh*t Champ Camp. (I said), ‘I appreciate y’all, support you, but that’s kinda trademarked, you might wanna take that down. I know you didn’t know’. (He said), ‘Ah cool, cool, I’ll take it down.’ Volkanovski. Can’t call it that ’cause you dilute my brand.”

Woodley most recently produced his ‘Champ Camp’ vlogs for his two fights with Paul. This included footage of him training with Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather ahead of the first matchup.

Volkanovski has a YouTube playlist entitled ‘UFC 260 – Champ Camp’, which could be what Woodley is referring to. While it appears that Woodley doesn’t hold disdain for the 145lb champion, he may be in talks with Volkanovski soon if his vlogs aren’t titled differently.

What are your thoughts on Tyron Woodley’s comments?