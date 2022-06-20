Tyron Woodley Discusses Possible Pro-Wrestling Debut: AEW Is Interested

Tyron Woodley might be considering entering the world of professional wrestling.

Recently, “The Chosen One” was a guest on The Residency Podcast and was asked about potentially jumping over to the professional wrestling world. Woodley noted that it’s a very real possibility.

He disclosed that WWE was interested in him for a time, and rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) remains interested in him now. Finally, Woodley vowed to “do all of it” eventually.

“I thought about it. WWE was interested in me for a while, AEW is still interested in me now. I think, for me, I gotta do a couple things first, ’cause that’s something I can do for a while… So yeah, that’s still on the table. I’ma do all of it.”

Woodley once reigned as UFC welterweight champion before being dethroned by Kamaru Usman. That was the beginning of a four-fight losing streak that ultimately ended his UFC run after his contract expired.

He then journeyed into the world of boxing, making his professional debut in back-to-back losses to YouTube star Jake Paul, who actually knocked Woodley out in their second meeting.

While a return to boxing remains on the table, Woodley is also exploring other avenues outside of combat sports, including acting; rapping; and potentially, professional wrestling. In this same podcast appearance, Woodley opened up about how painful his WWE training camp experience was.

Should Woodley actually journey into the squared circle, he’d follow the likes of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar — other fellow former UFC champions who have gone on to dominate the professional wrestling world.

