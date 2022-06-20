“Tyson 2.0” Moves On From Previous Airplane Altercation

Mike Tyson’s days as a competitive boxer are long behind him, and it appears he’s also moved on from his brief foray into the niche sport of fighting on airplanes.

The 55-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion made headlines in April after video footage emerged of him apparently throwing punches at a fellow passenger during a commercial flight. “Iron Mike” ended up not facing any charges and has since spoken about the incident and said that it “never should have happened.”

TMZ Sports caught up with Tyson just as he was exiting a car to presumably go and board a commercial airplane. The boxing great was asked if he had any concerns about who would be sitting behind him on this particular journey.

“No way,” he replied. “Tyson 2.0, you know about that, right? You know about Tyson 2.0? That’s what I’m all about now, man. I’m all about Tyson 2.0”

While the interviewer seemed to think the former heavyweight champion was referring to a new version of himself, Tyson 2.0 is also the name of the 55-year-old’s brand of cannabis products.

The interviewer followed up by citing Tyson’s comments that he’d been “tired, pissed off and high” during his previous airplane altercation. “Iron Mike” took the chance to once again promote his brand and also put the interviewer on the back foot.

“Hey, you just take too much man. But Tyson 2.0 is the way to go man. Don’t forget to get that. Are you gonna get Tyson 2.0?”

After repeating the name twice at Tyson’s request and assuring him that he’d be getting Tyson 2.0, the interviewer asked one final question about what advice “Iron Mike” would give to celebrities that have to deal with overzealous fans.

“Love them,” he replied with a hugging motion before entering the airport.

