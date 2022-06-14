Tyson Fury Reacts To Drunken Taxi Incident: ‘I Acted Like A Proper Idiot’

Recently retired heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has spoken out after appearing to kick a taxi that refused him service in France.

Fury was on vacation near Cannes, FR last month when he attempted to get in a taxi after a day of drinking in the city. In recently released footage from a witness, Fury appeared to kick a taxi that was attempting to leave the intersection after declining to allow him to get in the vehicle.

Watch the incident involving Fury below.

🚨 Tyson Fury gets into an altercation with Taxi Driver in Cannes, France pic.twitter.com/yUe2Alx6RF — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) May 19, 2022

During a recent appearance on the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel, Fury criticized his behavior when asked what he’s been up to during retirement.

“I’ve been enjoying my life, have a few beers, kick a couple of taxis, I’m sure we’ve all seen that,” Fury joked. “I’ve enjoyed myself, I’ve been abroad and acted like a proper idiot abroad as we all do.

“Every idiot Brit abroad with a few beers in them, that’s what we do. Who here has never been on holiday, got pissed up and acted a real mug? Everyone I know’s done it. I’m not some programmed robot that gets told what to say and what to do. I’m as real as waking up in the morning, having your breakfast and putting your shoes on. There’s no scripted scenes here. I’m sure it won’t be the last time, it wasn’t the first time.” (h/t Mirror)

Fury has teased a potential crossover fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his next fighting endeavor. While he’s retired from professional boxing, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of following in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson when it comes to competing in exhibitions.

Fury’s last professional win came against Dillian Whyte earlier this year after winning his trilogy with longtime rival Deontay Wilder. It’s uncertain if he’ll face legal action for the incident in question.

