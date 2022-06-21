Tyson Fury Denied Entry Into U.S. Due To Connections With Cartel Leader

Tyson Fury was recently denied entry into the United States due to his connections with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

A report from Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant suggests, Fury, amongst several other boxers, were denied entry into the United States due to their links with MTK Global founder and alleged drug baron, Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan, along with his father, Christopher Kinahan Sr. and younger brother, Christopher Kinahan Jr., were recently sanctioned by the United States.

Other reports suggest that Tyson and a host of other boxers attempted to book flights to travel in order to “test the waters” in regards to their abilities to travel successfully. Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, recently commented on the incident.

Warren suggests that, to his knowledge, Fury didn’t even attempt to travel recently.

“I don’t know,” Frank Warran told TalkSport’s Fight Night program. “What I read was that he (Tyson Fury) went to an airport and was refused to get on. As far as I understand, he didn’t go to any airport yesterday and was in Liverpool to see his cousin fight. I haven’t spoken to him today (Saturday). That’s news to me.”

Fury hasn’t fought since successfully retaining his WBC heavyweight title over Dillian Whyte in April. He has since claimed to be retired from professional boxing. However, Fury has expressed interest in doing exhibition bouts, as well as continuing his work with WWE.

