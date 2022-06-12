UFC 275 Bonuses: 7 Different Fighters Earn Extra $50K

UFC 275 went above and beyond fan expectations and made a case as one of the best cards of the year so far. The event featured some action-packed fights and amazing finishes, prompting the UFC to hand out 5 Performance of the Night bonuses in addition to a Fight of the Night.

Silvana Gómez Juárez took home the first individual bonus thanks to her first-round knockout of Na Liang. Juárez rocked Liang with a straight right before following up with a combination that sent Liang to the canvas. The win was Juárez’s first in the UFC after losing her first two bouts via armbar.

Hayishaer Maheshate was awarded the second Performance of the Night bonus for his explosive debut against Steve Garcia. The 22-year-old fighter earned a contract on Contender Series 2021 and announced himself to the UFC with a perfectly-timed counter shot that stopped Garcia just over a minute into their fight.

Jack Della Maddalena picked up a bonus and his second UFC win when he stopped Ramazan Emeev in the opening fight of the main card. The Australian had a chance to show off a bit of his skill on the ground before teeing off on Emeev and landing a body shot that brought the Russian to his knees.

Jack Della Maddalena had the crowd on their feet 👏



STREAM #UFC275 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/AekbXNNDBs pic.twitter.com/UcSo1DHKAG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2022

Originally scheduled as the featured prelim, Jake Matthews made the most of his main card fight with Andre Fialho and took home a bonus with arguably the biggest win of his career. The 27-year-old was able to out-strike Fialho through the first round and into the second before landing a right hand that finished the fight.

Former strawweight champion Weili Zhang took home a bonus for her performance in arguably the most-anticipated fight on the card. Taking on Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a rematch of their 2020 title bout, Zhang landed a brutal spinning back fist about halfway through the fight that put the Polish fighter face-first on the canvas.

The final fight of the evening ended up taking Fight of the Night honors, as light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiří Procházka went to war in an instant classic. Both men had moments where they looked just seconds away from winning, with Teixeira eating some massive shots on the feet and Procházka somehow surviving on the ground.

Just when it seemed like things were bound for the scorecards, Procházka managed to grab a rear-naked choke and finish the fight with just under 30 seconds remaining.

What do you think of the bonuses for UFC 275? Do you agree with the UFC choosing to hand out extra ones for Performance of the Night?