The Countdown To UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Has Officially Begun

Fight week for UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka is upon us, and the countdown has officially begun.

The UFC has released their official UFC 275 Countdown video, which features the tripleheader that will be on display this Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The main event will feature the colorful Jiří Procházka challenge Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight championship. After winning UFC gold at 42 years old, Teixeira could have just as easily ridden off into the sunset. Instead, he has circled back for arguably the most dangerous fight he could have right now when he takes on the one-man finish factory that is Jiří Procházka.

The co-main event will see UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against the 19-1 Taila Santos. Shevchenko has been levels above everyone put in front of her, but none of her opponents has boasted the winning percentage that Santos does. You won’t want to miss this fresh face and latest assignment for the “Bullet” assassin.

And who can overlook the feature strawweight rematch between former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili?? The official Countdown video ensures that the first fight is not forgotten and that fans can’t help but remember to tune in for the encore.

Here is what you can expect to see from the UFC 275 Countdown video.

“To all the young dreamers out there, and also the old folks, because I’m 42 and I’m still doing it, dreams are possible” – Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira

In the Countdown video, we ride shotgun through Teixeira’s odyssey that culminated in championship gold. The tour also includes a trip with the champion to Brazil, where he shared his joy with his compatriots and also served as a beacon of inspiration.

“After some time in Japan, I realize it’s my destiny to be the champ in the league of the best.” – Jiří Procházka

In the Countdown video, we get an intimate glimpse into the warrior mentality of Jiří Procházka. We also are reminded of the controlled frenzy he carries with him into every fight, one finish after another around the globe.

“I really want to show that there is no limits for no one.” – Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Countdown video portrays the flyweight queen as the renaissance woman she is. We also get a glimpse into Shevchenko’s home life, including hearing from the matriarch of the Shevchenko family herself, mother of Valentina and Antonina, Elena Shevchenko.

“Valentina, she’s not unbeatable. I’ve seen some of her flaws on the ground, in her striking, too. She’s the champion, right? Until we fight.” – Taila Santos

Taila Santos

The Countdown video introduces those who may be familiar with Saturday’s flyweight title challenger Taila Santos, and viewers come away with a better understanding of why she is as confident as she appears to be ahead of UFC 275.

“Sometimes defeat teaches you more than victory. Sometimes we lose a fight because of details. We’ve tried more techniques this time. I call it ‘Weili 3.0.’” – Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili

The Countdown video does the initial classic between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk justice, and we also peek into the mentality and preparations of both fierce competitors ahead of the rematch. For Zhang, she is looking to learn from her recent defeats to Rose Namajunas by sharpening up her boxing skills, speed, and even her power.

“We are not the same after our fight. You made me better. I’m coming for the Knockout of the Year this time.” – Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

One word best captures how the Countdown video depicts Joanna Jędrzejczyk: rejuvenated. Jędrzejczyk has been traveling the globe and keeping herself busy yet relaxed with various interests. All the while, she hasn’t lost her will to compete or avenge her initial loss to Weili.

UFC 275 comes to you from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. You can view the full lineup for the card below followed by the UFC’s official Countdown video. And be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 275!

(card and bout order subject to change)

UFC 275 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight Championship Main Event: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiří Procházka

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c)vs. Taila Santos

Women’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Featherweight Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Middleweight Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Lightweight: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. André Fialho

Women’s Strawweight: Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Women’s Bantamweight: Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Finally, you can check out the official UFC 275 Countdown video below!