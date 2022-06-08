UFC 275 Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC 275 will see both the UFC Light Heavyweight and Women’s Flyweight Championships up for grabs.

The main event of UFC 275 features UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira defending his title for the first time against Jiří Procházka. The champion won the title by defeating Jan Blachowicz by submission at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, 2021.

At 42 years old, Teixeira hopes to prove he can still be the best in his division. However, he faces a dangerous challenger.

Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC & Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Procházka is coming into the fight on a 12-fight win streak, with 11 of his wins happening by knockout. His last win was against former title contender Dominick Reyes by knockout via a brutal spinning elbow at UFC Vegas 25 on May. 1, 2021.

Talia Santos will hope to stop the dominant reign of UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event. Although she is the underdog, Santos has only lost one fight in her career, which happened by split decision.

Her last win was against Joanne Wood by submission at UFC Vegas 43 on Nov. 20, 2021. But Santos will have her most significant challenge to date in fighting Shevchenko.

Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The champion is regarded as the best pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the UFC. She has successfully defended her title six times. Her last win was against Lauren Murphy by knockout at UFC 266 on Sep. 25, 2021. Shevchenko will attempt to continue her impressive title defense streak and could potentially move up to fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Glover Teixeira

UFC 275 Fight Card

Main Card:

(C) Glover Teixeira (33-7) vs. Jiri Procházka (28-3-1)- Light Heavyweight Championship Main Event

(C) Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) vs. Talia Santos (19-1)- Women’s Flyweight Championship Co-Main Event

Weili Zhang (21-3) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4)- Women’s Strawweight

Rogerio Bontorin (17-4) vs. Manel Kape (17-6)- Flyweight

Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) vs. Ramazan Emeev (20-5)- Welterweight

Prelims:

Brendan Allen (18-5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-1)- Middleweight

Seung Woo Choi (10-4) vs. Joshua Culibao (9-1-1)- Featherweight

Maheshate (6-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-4)- Lightweight

Jake Mathews (17-5) vs. Andre Fialho (16-4)- Welterweight

Kyung Ho Kang (17-9) vs. Batgerel Danaa (12-3)- Bantamweight

Liang Na (19-5) vs. Silvana Juarez (10-4)- Women’s Strawweight

Ramona Pascual (6-3) vs. Joselyne Edwards (10-4)- Women’s Featherweight

When is UFC 275?

UFC 275 takes place on Jun. 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The main card is expected to occur at 10 PM EST/ 7 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change. Although, UFC Pay Per Views generally start on time.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Zhang Weili (Image Credits: Chris Unger/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

How to Watch?

UFC 275 main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. However, the main card is PPV only, with a cost of 74.99 and an ESPN+ subscription. The prelims will also air live on ESPN until the start of the main card.