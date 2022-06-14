Tuesday, June 14, 2022
UFC 275 Rankings Report: Procházka Shakes Up The P4P Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 275, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After defeating Glover Teixeira in one of the greatest fights in UFC history, new light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has debuted in the pound-for-pound rankings at #11. Meanwhile, Teixeira’s loss dropped him seven spots down to #15. Teixeira’s fall resulted in Aljamain Sterling (#8), Jon Jones (#9), and Deiveson Figueiredo (#10) rising one position each.

Women’s Pound for Pound: After taking one scorecard from the P4P Queen Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275, Taila Santos debuts in the P4P rankings at #14.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos moves up two positions to #2, right behind Kaitlyn Chookagian (#1). Santos’ move up has resulted in Lauren Murphy (#3) and Jéssica Andrade (#4) dropping one position. Additionally, Cynthia Calvillo (#11) and Jessica Eye (#12) swap places, and Erin Blanchfield appears on the list at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson has moved up one position to #8 in a tie with Conor McGregor.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Paulo Costa has dropped two positions down to #6. 

Light Heavyweight: With Jiří Procházka being crowned the new champion, Glover Teixeira is now the #1 contender, with Jan Blachowicz ranked #2. 

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 275?

