UFC 275 Results & Highlights: Procházka Submits Teixeira

UFC 275 took place tonight from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Two world championships were defended when Glover Teixeira faced dynamic finisher Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, the P4P queen Valentina Shevchenko aimed to defend her title against Taila Santos. Additionally, the feature strawweight bout saw a rematch of the 2020 Fight of the Year between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Catch all the UFC 275 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na

Delivering the first finish of the night, Silvana Gomez earned a spectacular first-round KO of Liang Na in their strawweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Maheshate def. Steve Garcia

China’s Maheshate marked his UFC debut with a stunning walk-off KO of Steve Garcia in their lightweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev

Aussie Jack Della Maddalena earned his second successive finish in the UFC with an impressive first-round TKO of Ramazan Emeev in their welterweight clash. Catch the finish below.

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho

After over a year on the sidelines, Jake Matthews marked his return to the Octagon with a KO victory over the highly-touted Andre Fialho. Taking place on the feet, round one saw both fighters trade heavy shots, with a frenetic exchange just before the end of the round. In round two, Matthews stepped it up a notch, rocking Fialho several times before putting him away in sensational fashion. Catch the end of the fight below.

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Zhang Weili got back in the win column in the most spectacular way, earning a KO win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk in their strawweight bout. A thrilling first round saw Zhang take Jędrzejczyk down multiple times and dominate from on top, landing a series of brutal elbows. But Jędrzejczyk got back to her feet late in the round, and landed some heavy blows on Zhang.

In round two, both fighters landed vicious blows, but almost out of nowhere Zhang landed a spinning back fist to knock Jędrzejczyk out cold. Catch the highlights below.

Nothing but respect between these two rivals 🤝 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/svziqxRRk7 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko did just enough to defend her women’s flyweight title, earning a split decision win over Taila Santos.

In round one, Shevchenko dominated in the clinch before being taken down by Santos. In round two, Santos got an early takedown. Later, Shevchenko threw Santos to the canvas, but the Brazilian scrambled to reverse the position. Round three saw Santos get Shevchenko down, take her back and attempt a rear-naked choke.

In round four, a clash of heads resulted in Santos’ eye to swell up. Shevchenko then took advantage, landing several strikes before Santos scored a late takedown. The final round saw a back and forth grappling exchange, before Shevchenko landed a takedown and dominated from on top for the rest of the round. Catch the highlights below.

What a first round for Taila Santos 👀 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/ZDp3QbR1pt — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

To the judges we go – who do you think leaves Singapore with the belt? 👑 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/VZgLtzxrNc — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

🗣 AND STILL!!!@BulletValentina survives the biggest test of her reign to retain the belt! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/snxJR1dAG1 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Jiří Procházka def. Glover Teixeira

In a candidate for fight of the year, Jiří Procházka captured the light heavyweight title with a late submission win over Glover Teixeira.

A thrilling, back-and-forth round one saw Teixeira land successive takedowns and some brutal strikes from on top, but after escaping, Procházka returned the favor. Round two saw Procházka land successive heavy strikes, before Teixeira took him down and landed some heavy elbows.

Round three saw Procházka get the takedown and land heavy ground and pound, before Teixeira returned the favor and pummeled the Czech from on top. Round four saw Teixeira land another takedown and attempt an arm triangle, but Procházka survived to turn the tables and land some strikes from on top.

The final round saw Teixeira rock Procházka several times, but with less than 30 seconds left the Czech sunk in a rear-naked choke to win the title. Catch the highlights below.

PROCHAZKA SUBMITS TEIXEIRA TO WIN THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE 🏆 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/YwrwkxBuoh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2022

The 15th undisputed champion in the history of the light heavyweight division: @Jiri_BJP 👑 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/bxLV9JLfCb — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

UFC 275 Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiří Procházka def. Glover Teixeira via submission: R5, 4.32

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk via KO: R2, 2.28

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via KO: R2, 2.24

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO: R1, 2.32

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao def. Seungwoo Choi via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Lightweight Bout: Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via KO: R1, 1.14

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang def. Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Early Preliminary Card

Strawweight Bout: Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via KO: R1, 1.22

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)