UFC 275 Results & Highlights: Teixeira vs. Procházka

UFC 275 takes place tonight from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Two world championships will be defended when Glover Teixeira faces dynamic finisher Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, the P4P queen Valentina Shevchenko will defend against Taila Santos. Additionally, the feature strawweight bout will be a rematch of the 2020 Fight of the Year between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 PM ET, the preliminary card at 8:00PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results and faceoffs here.

To get you further prepared for tonight’s pay-per-view, be sure to check out our staff predictions right here. And for the full official UFC 275 Live Weigh-In Show, click here. You can also view the Countdown video here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC 275 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC 275 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi vs Josh Culibao

Lightweight Bout: Maheshate vs Steve Garcia

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa

Strawweight Bout: Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards