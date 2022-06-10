UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Weigh-In Results & Final Faceoffs

UFC 275 takes place tomorrow night on pay-per-view, and we have the weigh-in results for you right here!

At UFC 275, two world championships will be defended when Glover Teixeira faces dynamic finisher Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend against 19-1 Brazilian standout Taila Santos. And finally, the feature strawweight bout will be a rematch of the 2020 epic encounter between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

There was one fight cancelled ahead of the official weigh-ins, with the flyweight bout between Rogério Bontorin and Manel Kape scrapped with Bontorin being hospitalized. You can read our report of that fight cancellation here.

There were no other issues, as every fighter of the remaining bouts successfully made weight.

To get you further prepared for tomorrow night’s pay-per-view, be sure to check out our staff predictions right here. And for the full official UFC 275 Live Weigh-In Show, click here. You can also view the Countdown video here.

UFC 275 Final Face-Offs

Below, you can find the face-offs between the fighters on the UFC 275 main card.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

Jack Della Maddalena is set to square off with Ramazan Emeev!



[ #UFC275 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bTJ0bA ] pic.twitter.com/ajt7s7hbF9 — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka

UFC 275 Weigh-In Results

UFC 275 comes to you from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. You can view the full lineup for the card below along with the weigh-in results as they come in and the viewing information (courtesy of UFC.com).

And be sure to stick with MMA News this weekend for coverage of the big event!

(card and bout order subject to change)

UFC 275 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Glover Teixeira (205) vs Jiří Procházka (205)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs Taila Santos (125)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili (116) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (116)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi (146) vs Josh Culibao (146)

Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155.5) vs Steve Garcia (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Jacob Malkoun (186)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs Batgerel Danaa (135)

Strawweight Bout: Liang Na (116) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (116)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Ramona Pascual (145) vs Joselyne Edwards (145)