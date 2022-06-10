UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Live Weigh-In Results

UFC 275 takes place tomorrow night on pay-per-view, and we have the weigh-in results for you right here!

At UFC 275, two world championships will be defended when Glover Teixeira faces dynamic finisher Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend against 19-1 Brazilian standout Taila Santos. And finally, the feature strawweight bout will be a rematch of the 2020 epic encounter between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

UFC 275 comes to you from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. You can view the full lineup for the card below along with the weigh-in results as they come in and the viewing information.

(card and bout order subject to change)

UFC 275 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight Championship Main Event: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiří Procházka

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c)vs. Taila Santos

Women’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Featherweight Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Middleweight Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Lightweight: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. André Fialho

Women’s Strawweight: Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Women’s Bantamweight: Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards